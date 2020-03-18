Hy-Vee announces shopping hour for seniors and other at-risk customers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) In response to customer requests, Hy-Vee will now be reserving one hour of shopping time prior to its new opening time each day for customers considered “high-risk.”

“We are extremely concerned about the spread of this virus, and want to respond to our customers who are at higher risk of serious illness by offering them a time where they may feel a bit safer shopping in our stores,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president.

Company officials say the reserved hour will be from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week, and is designed for these customers:

Customers ages 60 and older

Expectant mothers

Anyone with underlying health conditions that makes them more susceptible to serious illness

This is the latest change from Hy-Vee after the company announced they would be reducing their store hours starting on March 17.

The company says pharmacies in most Hy-Vee locations will also be extending their hours so they can serve this group of customers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

These locations include pharmacies inside our grocery stores, Mainstreet locations, Dollar Fresh stores and Hy-Vee Drugstores.

The company asks all other customers to reserve this hour for at-risk customers, and limit their shopping to Hy-Vee’s new store hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

