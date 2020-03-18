Iowa DOT Drivers License Service Center implements precautions due to COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Dot Drivers License Service Center is implementing procedures to protect the public from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In light of the virus, the facility is asking customers to make appointments for all services, out of concern for public safety.

Before customers enter, staff will do a brief health screening.

The center has limited seating, and only 8 customers will be allowed to wait inside.

Non-commercial drive tests are not being given at this time, but CDL driver tests are still being scheduled.

For more information on how to schedule your appointments click here.

Click here for the latest news and information about the COVID-19 coronavirus.