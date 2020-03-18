Nebraska doctor contracts COVID-19; gatherings limited to 10

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- Omaha-area health officials have taken steps to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The move comes after more cases were reported in Nebraska, including a doctor who worked at a Bellevue hospital.

The Douglas County Board of Health issued an order Wednesday limiting gatherings. The order also says a venue must be large enough for all people to remain at least 6 feet apart from each other.

The state reported Tuesday that the total of known Nebraska cases had risen to 24. That includes a doctor at Bellevue Medical Center