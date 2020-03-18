Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa, state total now 38

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials have been notified of nine additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 38 positive cases in the state.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, three individuals are residents of Johnson County, two are residents of Polk County two are residents of Dallas County, one is a resident of Washington County and one is a resident of Winneshiek County.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. to update the state on COVID-19.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

