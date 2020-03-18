Officials release information on Knox County’s second COVID-19 case

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- On March 18 the North Central District Health Department was made aware of additional community exposure times relating to the second positive COVID-19 case in Knox County.

Nebraska health officials announced Tuesday the second case of COVID-19 in Knox County. They say second case is a man in his 30s from Knox County who recently traveled to another state where there is community transmission of COVID-19. He is self-isolating at home

Health officials have initiated contact investigations and have been assessing potential exposures to determine their next steps. All identified close contacts will self-quarantine, stay home, and be actively monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory symptoms.

At this time, health officials say the only known community exposure times related to the case, which remains at low risk, are the following: •

Saturday, March 14th from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Dollar General in Hooper, NE

Sunday, March 15th from 9:30 AM-11:30 AM at Country Market in Bloomfield, NE

Monday, March 16th from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Walmart in Norfolk, NE

Monday, March 16th from 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM at Sonic Drive-In drive-thru in Norfolk, NE

At this time, officials say the general risk to the community remains low, however, NCDHD encourages the individuals who might have been at these locations during these times to self-monitor for the onset of fever, cough, shortness of breath for 14 days which would be through March 29, 2020.

If you feel you are ill, health officials recommend calling your provider and follow their next steps.