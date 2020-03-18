Over 300 Grab & Go Meals served to South Sioux City School District students on Wednesday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - On Wednesday over 300 meals were served to South Sioux City Community School District students following school closures due to statewide concerns with COVID-19.

Beginning Wednesday any South Sioux City Community School District student can pick up free meals at one of seven locations in South Sioux City and Dakota City.

Those locations include:

South Sioux City Middle School: 3625 G Street at Door #1

E.N. Swett Elementary, 2300 C Street at Door #1

Harney Elementary, 1001 Arbor Drive at Door #1

Lewis & Clark Elementary, 801 2nd Avenue at Door #7

Cardinal Elementary, 820 E. 29th Street at Door #11

Covington Elementary, 2116 A Street at Door #3

Dakota City Elementary, 1801 Locust Street in Dakota City at Door #1

Students must be present to pick up the Grab-n-Go breakfast and Lunch. Each student is permitted one of each meal per day.

On Tuesday school officials announced schools in the district would be closed until March 27 as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of the virus in the state.

Teachers have delivered curriculum guidelines for students for the 10-day closure.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the district.

A full list of information for families in the South Sioux City Community School District about COVID-19 can be found on the district's website by clicking here.