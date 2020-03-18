Police chase in Sioux Center ends with vehicle crashing into house

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- A police chase in Sioux Center, Iowa, ended with a man crashing into a house.

According to our news partner Sioux County Radio, the chase started off as a fender bender, with the suspect fleeing the scene.

The Sioux Center Police say the chase started on 1st Ave by the city offices and continued to when the driver lost control and crashed into the house near 9th St. and 2nd Ave. SW.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s office is testing the driver to see if drugs and alcohol were involved.

The residents of the house were inside at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.

The accident is under investigation.