River Flood Warning from FRI 10:25 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from FRI 10:25 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux County
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Big Sioux River above Hawarden.
* from Friday morning to Monday afternoon.
* At 08AM Wednesday the stage was 19.24 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 20.50 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 10 AM Friday and crest near
22.2 feet by Saturday March 21. The river will fall below flood
stage by Sunday March 22.
