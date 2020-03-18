River Flood Warning from FRI 10:25 AM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Big Sioux River above Hawarden.

* from Friday morning to Monday afternoon.

* At 08AM Wednesday the stage was 19.24 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 20.50 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 10 AM Friday and crest near

22.2 feet by Saturday March 21. The river will fall below flood

stage by Sunday March 22.

&&