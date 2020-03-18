River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Plymouth County
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Big Sioux River At Akron.
* from late Friday night until further notice.
* At 09AM Wednesday the stage was 15.18 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 16.00 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 1 AM Saturday and crest near
17.1 feet by Sunday March 22.
* At stages near 17.0 feet…About 6500 acres of farm land are
flooded.
&&