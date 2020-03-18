River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Big Sioux River At Akron.

* from late Friday night until further notice.

* At 09AM Wednesday the stage was 15.18 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 16.00 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 1 AM Saturday and crest near

17.1 feet by Sunday March 22.

* At stages near 17.0 feet…About 6500 acres of farm land are

flooded.

&&