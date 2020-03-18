 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning is in effect

Updated
Last updated today at 3:14 pm
9:45 am Weather Alert

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Yankton County

…Forecast flooding increased from Moderate to Major severity…

The Flood Warning continues for
The James River Above Yankton.
* until further notice.
* At 09AM Wednesday the stage was 15.88 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to 16.6 feet by Wednesday March 25.
Additional rise are possible thereafter.
* At stages near 17.0 feet…SW Jim River Road near 303rd Street
begins flooding.

&&

ktivweather

Related Articles

Skip to content