River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Yankton County

…Forecast flooding increased from Moderate to Major severity…

The Flood Warning continues for

The James River Above Yankton.

* until further notice.

* At 09AM Wednesday the stage was 15.88 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to 16.6 feet by Wednesday March 25.

Additional rise are possible thereafter.

* At stages near 17.0 feet…SW Jim River Road near 303rd Street

begins flooding.

