River Flood Warning is in effect
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Little Sioux River near Milford.
* from Thursday evening until further notice.
* At 08AM Wednesday the stage was 10.88 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 9 PM Thursday and crest near
14.0 feet by Saturday March 21.
* At stages near 14.0 feet…Significant amounts of pasture and other
farm lands begin to flood.
