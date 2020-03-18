River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Little Sioux River at Spencer.

* from Friday morning until further notice.

* At 08AM Wednesday the stage was 8.58 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 11 AM Friday and crest near

10.8 feet by Saturday March 21.

* At stages near 10.0 feet…The right bank overflows, and minor

flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas

begins.

&&