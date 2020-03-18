 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning is in effect

New
9:45 am Weather Alert

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for
The Little Sioux River at Spencer.
* from Friday morning until further notice.
* At 08AM Wednesday the stage was 8.58 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 11 AM Friday and crest near
10.8 feet by Saturday March 21.
* At stages near 10.0 feet…The right bank overflows, and minor
flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas
begins.

