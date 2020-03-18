River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickinson County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Little Sioux River near Milford.

* from Thursday evening until further notice.

* At 08AM Wednesday the stage was 10.88 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 9 PM Thursday and crest near

14.0 feet by Saturday March 21.

* At stages near 14.0 feet…Significant amounts of pasture and other

farm lands begin to flood.

&&