School counselor takes to ‘Facebook Live’ to continue lessons

UNDATED (KTIV)- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced, this week, her recommendation to close Iowa schools for four weeks because of concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Jill Myers, a school counselor at Lawton-Bronson Elementary and Westwood Elementary, says, although her school is currently closed, education is not.

When school was still in session, Myers would see children on a regular basis.

Now, even though she can't necessarily see them like she used to, they can see her -- through Facebook Live.

"Do some kind of activity, read a story, and just smile and let them know that we're out here," said Myers.

Myers says she knows a lot of people have a common emotion surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. "Adults are worried, everybody's worried," said Myers. "No matter how hard we try to shelter that and shelter our kids from that, it's going to be impossible because we are all stuck together in our houses right now."

Wednesday's lesson was focused on tackling that worry. And the lesson wasn't just for kids. "I don't think as adults we realize how kids internalize what we're worrying about. And then they in turn, worry about us," said Myers. "So they might not necessarily be worrying about the virus- but they might be, some kids are also worried about that. But a lot of them are worried about mom and dad being worried. About not being able to go to work, and not having enough groceries, and not having money to pay bills."

However long the school closures last, Myers says she will continue to try and bring some light to the sometimes dark days. "We are going to struggle for a while here," adds Myers. "And so if I'm out there, and I'm talking to kids and keeping my positive attitude, and they can see that and moms and dads can see that, my hope is that even if I can reach 5 of you- that I can make some kind of a difference."

Myers says right now, she plans to do Facebook Live sessions on Wednesdays and Thursdays. She says one is geared towards younger kids, where the other will be towards the other ones. She even threw out the idea of doing one for parents as well.

To find Jill Myers' facebook page, click here.