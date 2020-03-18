Senate passes coronavirus response measure to provide sick leave, free testing; Trump’s signature next

WASHINGTON (KTIV) -- The Senate has overwhelmingly passed a second coronavirus response bill, and is sending it to President Donald Trump to enact with his signature.

The vote was a lopsided 90-8.

The measure would provide paid sick leave and paid family leave to address work and employment interruptions related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Both benefits are funded dollar-for-dollar for employers through a refundable tax credit program administered by the Internal Revenue Service.

This measure also aimed at making diagnostic tests for the coronavirus free while providing food assistance and unemployment benefits for those who need it.

Trump announced he'll invoke emergency powers to marshal critical medical supplies for hospitals and medical centers across the country.

The Senate will be working on the next aid package while this bill goes to the president's desk. Congress is now considering the president's broad economic rescue package.