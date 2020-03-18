Sioux City schools hand out over 4,000 free meals to children

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After schools closed due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus, hundreds of students who rely on school meals were left wondering what they would eat.

To help those students, the Sioux City Community School District is offering free meals while schools are closed.

"It is all hands on deck as school staff prepares thousands of lunches for students who are out of school due to COVID-19," said Food Service Manager Rich Luze.

Getting more than 16,000 meals prepared in two days isn't an easy task. Six production lines were set up at the Harry Hopkins Center, where more than 40 people tackled the different jobs.

Staff at the center have precautions in place to avoid contamination in the kitchen.

"Space the people 7 to 10 feet apart, and we have different crews that are coming at a staggered time," said Luze.

Those helping include food service staff, teachers, and volunteers.

"So everyone has come together, and it's great," said Luze.

Meals can be picked up at more than 20 serving sites set up throughout Sioux City.

Children, ages 1 through 18, receive a breakfast and lunch sack to be taken off-site for consumption.

"We know there's a need for meals to be provided so we are just trying to do our part and help get them the same type of meal that they would get at lunchtime during school when they can't," said Luze.

By the end of the day, Wednesday, more than 4,000 meals were distributed.

"It's great that it's turning out the way it is, and we will be here for as long as the need is, and as long as we can continue so," said Luze.

Officials say any child is eligible to participate and does not have to be a part of the Sioux City Community School District.

The meals will be provided Monday through Friday. Each site will be serving for 30 minutes a day.

To find out more about site locations and times click here.

Click here for the latest news and information about the COVID-19 coronavirus.