Strong storms possible on Thursday followed by rain changing to snow

**Winter Weather Advisory for central, northern, and western Siouxland from Thursday afternoon into Thursday night**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been another dreary day across the region although temperatures were as warm as we’ve seen in the past six days with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Some drizzle could develop this evening followed by rain and thunderstorms tonight as lows stay very warm in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s and will occur in the morning hours followed by falling afternoon temperatures.

There will be widespread rain and thunderstorms and some of those storms in southeastern Siouxland will have a chance of being strong to severe.

That rain will be changing to snow from west to east across Siouxland as the afternoon goes along on Thursday.

That rain to snow change will probably hold off until after 5 pm for us in Sioux City.

It will also be windy during the day on Thursday so as the snow comes down, the visibility could be an issue.

It’s looking like Sioux City could see about 1 to 3 inches of snow with maybe a little more than that in northern and western Siouxland.

Because the accumulation and visibility could have an impact on travel, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Siouxland from Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.

The snow will move out of the area Thursday night leaving us with a cold Friday as highs only get into the mid 20s and it will feel colder with a breezy north wind.

Temperatures will start to rebound over the weekend as we get into the mid 30s on Saturday and the mid 40s return on Sunday.

It looks like we’ll stay dry into Monday with highs near 50.

Rain showers become a possibility for both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs both day in the low to mid 50s.