Stuck at home? Top Tier Fit offers unique way to stay healthy

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Restaurants, bars, fitness centers, and multiple businesses are closed to the general public, after a mandate from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

It's a disruption to many daily routines, but a needed one to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

So how do you keep a normal routine?

"Obviously working out is as much mental as it is physical," said Top Tier Fit Partner Missy Morris.

Gyms and fitness centers like Top Tier Fit in Sioux City, are empty after Governor Kim Reynolds mandated they close to help slow down the spread of COVID-19.

"Our members utilize us as an outlet for their health and wellness," said Morris. "So obviously for us, that was our first thought, was how is this going to impact our members and what can we do to provide what they look for in Top Tier when they can't come here. What can we do to support them?"

So Morris said they turned their workouts in a physical building, into virtual ones.

She posted a video Tuesday night to a Top Tier Fit Facebook Group, showing how you can work out if you're staying home.

"People underestimate the amount of stuff we have in our house that we can use to work out," said Morris.

She said things like a soup can be substituted for a five-pound weight, that jug of water, laundry soap or pack of pop, for a 10 pound and kitty litter for 20 pounds.

Morris said the reaction from their members has been overwhelming.

"And that's scary when you think about kids or family not being able to go out and do things," Morris said. "So I think creating that community where they can still message each other, we can still laugh and post pictures and videos to keep that community there, I think is really important."

She said right now these videos, both the ones they will do live and the ones they record to post later, are for current members of Top Tier Fit.

If you'd like to be a part of the community, she said to send them a message on Facebook.