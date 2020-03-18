Target cuts store hours, creates weekly shopping time for vulnerable guests

MINNEAPOLIS (KTIV) -- Target can now be added to the growing list of stores cutting hours in reaction to the coronavirus.

Target announced that starting Wednesday, the retailer will close all stores will close no later than 9 p.m. each day. Any stores that regularly close earlier than 9 p.m. will close at their normal time.

The change is meant to give employees more time to restock store shelves and clean.

"For weeks, we’ve been responding to the impact of the coronavirus by taking care of our team, rigorously cleaning our stores and helping our guests find the food, medicine and other essentials they need for themselves and their families,” Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target, said in a news release.

Target said it is also reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for elderly guests and those with underlying health conditions who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19.