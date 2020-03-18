UNI and ISU staying online, commencement ceremonies canceled due to COVID-19

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - The University of Northern Iowa announced on Wednesday they're extending online coursework through the spring and summer semesters.

University leaders said the move came in adherence to the continued guidance from the Iowa Board of Regents, as well as state and national officials regarding COVID-19.

UNI'S Department of Residence will be sending communication to students about the residence halls.

The Student Health Clinic is moving to telehealth appointments beginning Monday, March 23.

Spring 2020 Commencement ceremonies are canceled.

Spring graduates are encouraged to participate in the Fall 2020 Commencement exercises.

AMES, Iowa. (KWWL) - Iowa State University has moved all courses online for the remainder of the spring semester.

This begins Monday, March 23.

All university events, activities, and exhibitions, on and off campus, will be canceled or moved online, for the remainder of the spring semester (through May 9).

Spring commencement ceremonies for undergraduates, graduate students, and veterinary medicine students will be canceled.

Department of Residence will be restricting the ability to live in the residence halls beginning Sunday, March 22.

Students with residence hall contracts will receive direct communication from the Department of Residence by noon on Thursday.