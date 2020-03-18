United Sports Academy and The Arena close but stay involved with community

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It's a sign of the times. The United Sports Academy in North Sioux City is now closed through the end of March in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID 19. They had previously suspended all events through this week.

The United Sports Academy hosted its first events in February of 2019. It's home to four college basketball and volleyball courts, eight youth basketball and volleyball courts. It also features a health club and performance training center.

The Academy says they are committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for all of their clients.

"Currently as we sit now we are closed through March 31st," said Executive Director Shane Tritz. It's something we feel we can do our part to help slow the cause, slow the spread of the virus but it's something that was an easy decision."

The Academy will monitor the situation and provide updates as the situation evolves.

The Arena in Sioux City has also closed it's doors for the forseeable future. The 60-thousand square foot sports complex opened last fall. Officials say they are following recommendations from all three governors in the region to practice social distancing.

The Arena has started virtual sports training, which can be seen free on Facebook Live.

"The whole premise behind that was obviously with everybody shutting down, with the whole city essentially shutting down still being able to get kids involved in something from the comfort of their own home," said Executive Director Dustin Cooper.

"That's just something that we had been thinking about for a long time," said Arena Partner Jeff Carlson. "It's kind of pushed us to offer a free avenue that hopefully through social media, through following our Facebook page, it can be very interactive as well."

The virtual training is for basketball, wrestling, volleyball and dance programs.