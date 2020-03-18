University of Iowa staying online, canceling graduation ceremonies amid COVID-19 concerns

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The University of Iowa announced Wednesday it's committing to online classes for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

The university had previously planned for two weeks of online classes following this week's spring break. A Wednesday press release also says the university plans to close most of its residence and dining halls starting Thursday to keep students safe.

Please click here for the full announcement: https://t.co/ERPzjpJGF8 — University of Iowa (@uiowa) March 18, 2020

The university says it will work to accommodate students who cannot immediately move out of their on-campus housing.

The university also announced it's cancelling spring commencement ceremonies to "protect individuals most vulnerable to the threat."

Click here for the latest information and news on the COVID-19 coronavirus.