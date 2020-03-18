University of Iowa staying online, canceling graduation ceremonies amid COVID-19 concerns
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The University of Iowa announced Wednesday it's committing to online classes for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
The university had previously planned for two weeks of online classes following this week's spring break. A Wednesday press release also says the university plans to close most of its residence and dining halls starting Thursday to keep students safe.
The university says it will work to accommodate students who cannot immediately move out of their on-campus housing.
The university also announced it's cancelling spring commencement ceremonies to "protect individuals most vulnerable to the threat."
Click here for the latest information and news on the COVID-19 coronavirus.