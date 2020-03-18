President Trump to suspend evictions, authorizes Defense Production Act to mobilize businesses to aid COVID-19 response

UPDATE:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump has announced that he's invoking a federal provision that allows the government to marshal the private sector in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The president also said his administration is "suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April" to help those affected by the virus.

Trump appeared in the White House briefing room Wednesday for the third day in a row.

He said he would sign the Defense Production Act "in case we need it" as the government bolsters resources for an expected surge in cases of the virus.

The Defense Production Act, enacted in 1950, allows the president to force American businesses to produce materials in the national defense, such as ventilators and medical supplies for health care workers.

PREVIOUS:

(NBC News) -- The White House coronavirus task force holds a press briefing as COVID-19 spreads across the country.

The briefing is expected to start at 10:45 a.m.

