Businesses making changes due to COVID-19 concerns

(KTIV) -- Several businesses across Siouxland and beyond have started taking precautions against the COVID-19 coronavirus. Here is a list of businesses making changes to their operations.

Hy-Vee making temporary changes due to COVID-19 concerns

Hy-Vee stores will now close at 8 p.m. Until further notice store hours will now be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

The company says the shorter hours will allow employees additional time to care for their families and loved ones.

In addition, all Hy-Vee convenience stores will continue to operate under their normal hours. Customers can continue to purchase snacks, fuel and other items at these locations.

In response to customer requests, Hy-Vee will now be reserving one hour of shopping time prior to its new opening time each day for customers considered “high-risk.”

Click here for more information.

Fareway changing store hours, dedicating first hour of business day to customers susceptible to COVID-19

In response to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, Fareway is adopting new store hours while also dedicated the beginning of the shopping day to customers most susceptible to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Beginning Wednesday all Fareway stores and meat markets will be open Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fareway says the early closure will provide for additional cleaning and sanitation measures as well as time for restocking inventory.

Click here for more information

Walmart says they are changing hours to better serve customers

Walmart announced that they will adjust their operating hours beginning Sunday, March 15.

According to a statement on their corporate page Saturday, Walmart says their stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.

The company says this will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing.

Click here for more information

Target cuts store hours, creates weekly shopping time for vulnerable guests

Target can now be added to the growing list of stores cutting hours in reaction to the coronavirus.

Target announced that starting Wednesday, the retailer will close all stores will close no later than 9 p.m. each day. Any stores that regularly close earlier than 9 p.m. will close at their normal time.

Click here for more information.

HOM Furniture to temporarily close all retail showrooms

HOM Furniture is temporarily closing all of its retail locations in all markets effective Thursday, March 19, 20020 at the close of business.

This includes the Sioux City Location and all retail showrooms in five states including HOM Furniture’s sister stores Gabberts Fine Design & Furnishings and DOCK86.

For deliveries that have been already scheduled, the company asks customers to inform them if anyone in their home is feeling ill, so the company can either arrange a no-charge garage drop delivery at your scheduled time or reschedule the delivery to a more appropriate day.

At this time HOM Furniture plans to re-open on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Other departments in HOM's corporate office along with warehouse operations and delivery teams will keep working to deliver furniture to customers using recommended precautions as outlined by the CDC.

During this time, customers are able to shop and buy home furnishings on www.homfurniture.com