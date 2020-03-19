Dense Fog Advisory from THU 3:23 AM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Osceola County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota,

northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&