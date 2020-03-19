Experimental drug shows preliminary success in treating COVID-19

NBC NEWS -- Doctors say there are early signs that show an experimental drug for people sick from the COVID-19 coronavirus may work within 24 hours of the first dose.

The treatment, an antiviral therapy called remdesivir, is thought to work by blocking the virus from reproducing itself in the body.

NBC News reports at least two hospitalized patients who received remdesivir started to feel better the next day.

COVID-19 has now sickened well over 200,000 people worldwide, including nearly 10,000 in the United States.