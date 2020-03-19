Family of bobcats spotted in Morningside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A family of bobcats has been spotted, again, in some backyards in Morningside.

Former KTIV anchor Kristie VerMulm sent us this video-- shot in her own backyard-- which backs up to a wooded ravine.

They first saw the family of bobcats in October. The family includes a mom and her three kittens.

Kristie, and her family, haven't seen them for nearly 5 months. But, last week, two of them reappeared.

From the video, you can see one of the bobcats crawling onto the backyard trampoline through the hole in the netting that they created back in October.

Kristie had the Iowa Department of Natural Resources come out to verify the bobcats weren't living under the trampoline. But, you can tell from the video they're trying to get underneath there, again.