Food Bank of Siouxland looking for donations as demand increases due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., the impact is being felt by many who aren't receiving a paycheck because they are being laid off temporarily.

For some, this could mean they will be food insecure.

"It is a very very busy time obviously with the coronavirus pandemic it changes how all of us are operating, and yet for us the bottom line is still everybody needs to eat," said Linda Scheid, Executive Director Food Bank of Siouxland.

Linda Scheid, the Executive Director of Food Bank of Siouxland says not only are they feeding people who are food insecure because of the crisis, but also the people who were food insecure before the crisis.

This makes the need for food supplies increase significantly.

"Some of our normal resources are down, things like our retail store donation program has dropped, which we understand, everybody who is going to the grocery stores knows there isn't a lot there," said Scheid.

The Food Bank of Siouxland says the need for food supplies is greater than ever and there many ways community members can contribute.

Scheid says whether its helping financially, or donating food items, everything will help in this time of need.

If you are healthy, and have some time on your hands, you can also volunteer at the food bank.

"We are assembling food boxes to do low contact, or no contact style of mobile food pantries," said Scheid.

Every to-go box will look different, but will include the basics: cereals, canned fruits, canned vegetables, mac n cheese, and a source of protein.

As far as who is eligible Scheid says things work a little differently than during ordinary circumstances.

"During times of declared of emergencies some of the guidelines and rules that some of the pantries have traditionally had really no longer there, so if you come to a pantry and say I need some food assistance, we are going to make sure you get that food assistance," said Scheid.

Scheid says they will continue to support those in need during this difficult time, and without the help from the community, they would not be able to do what they do.

To find out how you can do your part and donate click here.