Iowa State and UNI cancel trips to Siouxland

Following the advice from state and national health officials, the Iowa State Athletics Department decided to cancel the 2020 Cy’s House of Trivia event and all 2020 Cyclone Tailgate Tour stops.

Cy’s House of Trivia was scheduled for Saturday April 18. Captains for each team who registered for the event will receive an email from the department regarding refunds.

The Cyclone Tailgate Tour had previously scheduled stops from May 11-13 (Carroll, Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Okoboji, Sheffield, Clear Lake) and May 18-20 (Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Muscatine, Bettendorf, Dubuque, Cedar Rapids).

The Department is thankful for your support and understanding.

With recent timelines and guidance released by the CDC in reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak, UNI Athletics and the UNI Alumni Association has canceled the 2020 Panther Caravan.

The decision was made with the welfare of UNI fans, staff and student-athletes in mind. The university is also doing everything it can to act as a good neighbor and help with social distancing to halt the spread of the virus.

UNI Athletics and UNI Alumni Association will follow the same route for the 2021 Panther Caravan with stops in Sioux City, Fort Dodge, Des Moines, Decorah, Swisher and the finale in Cedar Falls. Dates and venues will be announced early next spring.