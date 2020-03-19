Iowa to extend filing and payment deadlines for income tax and other tax types

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Iowa Department of Revenue has extended one income tax withholding deposit due date for certain taxpayers.

Officials say the change, prompted by COVID-19, is designed to provide flexibility to disrupted businesses. The extension is a result of an order signed Thursday by Director of Revenue Kraig Paulsen.

The order extends the income tax withholding deposit due date for the period ending March 15, 2020, from March 25, 2020, to the new deposit due date April 10, 2020.

It applies to Iowa residents or other taxpayers doing business in Iowa who remit income tax withholding on a semi-monthly basis.

Officials add no late-filing or underpayment penalties shall be due for qualifying taxpayers who comply with the extended filing and payment deadlines. Interest on unpaid taxes covered by this order shall be due beginning on April 11, 2020.

State income tax refunds currently are being processed at about the 30-day mark.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds by click here.