Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths

ROME (AP) -- The death toll in Italy has overtaken China's, showing how the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has pivoted toward Europe and the United States.

Italy now has 3,405 registered deaths, roughly 150 more than China -- a country with a population more than 20 times larger.

This new information came the same day that the Chinese city where the virus first emerged recorded no new infections, a sign that China's lockdowns were a powerful method to stop the virus' spread.

A visiting Chinese Red Cross team has criticized Italians' failure to properly quarantine themselves, and take the national lockdown seriously.