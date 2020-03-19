Late-night fire destroys home near Thurston, NE

THURSTON, Neb. (KTIV) A late-night fire at a home near Thurston, Nebraska remains under investigation.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. The house was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on the scene.

Firefighters from Thurston, Emerson, Pender and Wakefield were called to fight the fire.

Everyone in the home got out safely and there were no injuries. Firefighters said one of their biggest obstacles was getting enough water to fight the fire.

Authorities say the house is a total loss.