Mside’s Borchers named 1st team NAIA All-American; BCU’s Lamb makes 2nd team

Morningside's Tyler Borchers is a 1st team NAIA All-American.
Briar Cliff's Jackson Lamb is 2nd team NAIA All-American.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (Courtesy NAIA) -- The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2020 Division II Men’s Basketball All-America teams on Thursday. Kyle Mangas of Indiana Wesleyan was named National Player of the Year.

Tyler Borchers of Morningside (Iowa) and Dwight Burton of Madonna (Mich.) were named to the first team after being named to the second team in 2019. Jackson Lamb of Briar Cliff improved from being an honorable mention in 2019 to the second team in 2020.

FIRST TEAM
Tyler Borchers Morningside (Iowa) Le Mars, Iowa SR Center 6-7

SECOND TEAM
Jackson Lamb Briar Cliff (Iowa) Greenfield, Iowa SR Guard 6-4

THIRD TEAM
Chris King Mount Marty (S.D.) Des Moines, Iowa SR Guard 6-1

HONORABLE MENTION
Garrett Franken Dordt (Iowa) Forward
Zach Imig Mornignside (Iowa) Guard
Trent Hillbrands Northwestern (Iowa) Guard

Brad Pautsch

