Mside’s Borchers named 1st team NAIA All-American; BCU’s Lamb makes 2nd team

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (Courtesy NAIA) -- The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2020 Division II Men’s Basketball All-America teams on Thursday. Kyle Mangas of Indiana Wesleyan was named National Player of the Year.

Tyler Borchers of Morningside (Iowa) and Dwight Burton of Madonna (Mich.) were named to the first team after being named to the second team in 2019. Jackson Lamb of Briar Cliff improved from being an honorable mention in 2019 to the second team in 2020.

FIRST TEAM

Tyler Borchers Morningside (Iowa) Le Mars, Iowa SR Center 6-7

SECOND TEAM

Jackson Lamb Briar Cliff (Iowa) Greenfield, Iowa SR Guard 6-4

THIRD TEAM

Chris King Mount Marty (S.D.) Des Moines, Iowa SR Guard 6-1

HONORABLE MENTION

Garrett Franken Dordt (Iowa) Forward

Zach Imig Mornignside (Iowa) Guard

Trent Hillbrands Northwestern (Iowa) Guard