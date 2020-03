SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Nearly 3,200 MidAmerican Energy customers in Siouxland are without power Thursday night.

According to MidAmerican Energy's website, multiple outages have caused power disruptions for 3,129 customers as of 9:25 p.m. Thursday.

An estimated time frame for power restoration is yet unknown.

This is a Developing Story. We will have more information as it becomes available.