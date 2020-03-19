Norfolk Public Schools moving to home-based learning

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- Starting March 25, Norfolk Public Schools will be engaging in home-based learning with students during the COVID-19 school shutdown.

“The goal of our home-based learning opportunities is to keep our students engaged in the learning process throughout our school closure. Students will not be expected to learn new/difficult material at home by themselves," said Dr. Jami Jo Thompson, Superintendent. "Learning materials will focus on review and enrichment opportunities, to help students and provide them with a sense of normalcy. We understand that this is a very different learning situation than students are used to, and we do not want it to harm students’ grades.”

School officials say two weeks of learning materials will be provided. The materials will involve a collection of learning opportunities based upon a student’s grade level, courses and their special circumstances.

Officials say these materials will include traditional paper packets for grades PK-4 and a combination of online Google Classroom activities and paper packet materials for grades 5-12.

Students at all grade levels who do not have internet access will be provided a traditional paper and pencil option. Officials add that special arrangements and assistance will be provided for students who are at risk of failing and risking graduation.

After 2 weeks of this situation, school officials will re-evaluate and make adjustments if necessary.

Details for pickup times for paper packets at each building are available on the NPS website.