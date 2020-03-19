Rain with thunderstorms changing to snow and strong wind late Thursday

**Dense Fog Advisory for Osceola and Dickinson Counties through 9 AM**

**Winter Weather Advisory for most of Siouxland from this evening to early Friday morning**



We once again have fog and drizzle in place this morning with mild temperatures.



Some of that fog is dense but visibility will improve as rain picks up around mid-morning.



We have the chance to get a few thunderstorms going this morning with small hail possible in the strongest storms.



Temperatures will peak in the middle of the day around 50 before falling through the afternoon.



Rain continues for the better part of the day with another chance for thunderstorms from mid-afternoon into the evening south of Sioux City.



Some of those could get strong to severe with wind and hail the biggest threats, though a spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out along and south of Highway 30.



In the late afternoon, the rain will change to snow in western Siouxland with that transition taking place around 7 PM in the Sioux City area.



Shortly after the change the snow could briefly be heavy.



Winds will also be strong from the mid-afternoon on with gusts up to 45 mph overnight so, even though only a couple of inches are expected, visibility will be low when the snow is falling.



With temperatures falling quickly and the moisture on roadways, there is also concern about icy roads developing from that water freezing.



The snow ends for most shortly after midnight and winds will gradually decrease through our Friday.



We will only top out in the 20s for highs, though, making for a chilly start to spring!



We stay dry with a warming trend through the weekend.



More shower chances arrive Sunday night, Monday night into Tuesday and again Thursday.