River Flood Warning from FRI 4:36 PM CDT until MON 3:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Union County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Big Sioux River above Hawarden.

* from Friday afternoon to late Sunday night.

* At 08AM Thursday the stage was 18.93 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 20.50 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Friday March 20 and crest near

21.2 feet by Saturday March 21. The river will fall below flood

stage by Sunday March 22.

* At stages near 20.5 feet…Agricultural flooding begins on the

South Dakota side of the river.

&&