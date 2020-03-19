River Flood Warning from FRI 4:36 PM CDT until MON 3:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from FRI 4:36 PM CDT until MON 3:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Plymouth County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Big Sioux River above Hawarden.
* from Friday afternoon to late Sunday night.
* At 08AM Thursday the stage was 18.93 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 20.50 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Friday March 20 and crest near
21.2 feet by Saturday March 21. The river will fall below flood
stage by Sunday March 22.
* At stages near 20.5 feet…Agricultural flooding begins on the
South Dakota side of the river.
&&