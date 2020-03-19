River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickinson County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River near Milford.

* from this evening until further notice.

* At 08AM Thursday the stage was 10.67 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday March 19 and crest

near 13.8 feet by Saturday March 21.

* At stages near 14.0 feet…Significant amounts of pasture and other

farm lands begin to flood.

