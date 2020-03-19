 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning is in effect

Last updated today at 2:49 pm
9:13 am Weather Alert

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Dickinson County

The Flood Warning continues for
The Little Sioux River near Milford.
* from this evening until further notice.
* At 08AM Thursday the stage was 10.67 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Thursday March 19 and crest
near 13.8 feet by Saturday March 21.
* At stages near 14.0 feet…Significant amounts of pasture and other
farm lands begin to flood.

