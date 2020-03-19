River Flood Warning from SAT 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning from SAT 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Union County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Big Sioux River At Akron.
* from Saturday morning to late Monday night.
* At 08AM Thursday the stage was 14.91 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 16.00 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Saturday March 21 and crest
near 16.5 feet by Sunday March 22. The river will fall below flood
stage by Monday March 23.
* At stages near 17.0 feet…About 6500 acres of farm land are
flooded.
&&