River Flood Warning from SAT 9:00 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Union County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Big Sioux River At Akron.

* from Saturday morning to late Monday night.

* At 08AM Thursday the stage was 14.91 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 16.00 feet.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by Saturday March 21 and crest

near 16.5 feet by Sunday March 22. The river will fall below flood

stage by Monday March 23.

* At stages near 17.0 feet…About 6500 acres of farm land are

flooded.

&&