Sac City sets up hotline for community questions on COVID-19

SAC CITY (KTIV) - Many people are feeling the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With many people out of jobs due to the virus, city leaders with Sac City decided they wanted to help.

"Many communities and small businesses have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, city officials with Sac City are setting up a hotline for community members to call with questions about the economic impact of the virus," said Reporter Emily Schrad.

"There's a lot of community support in this town. We all realize we're in this together," said Jamie Lawrence, Sac City City Administrator.

City leaders say it's important to help the community in times of need.

"For us to provide a resource to them to give out information or allow them to ask us questions that we may be able to answer at that time or if we can't answer those questions, we'll research it and find it out and get back to them. That's our main goal at this point," said Lawrence.

The city is setting up an operations center at the Sac Community Center.

It will be a one-stop-shop for information regarding the pandemic -- and a resource for those who have been economically affected by it.

"To try to minimize the impact that's going on with our local community as much as possible. And we know that a lot of residents are feeling that impact," said Lawrence.

Lawrence says the operation center is in the initial stages.

"That impacts the owners of those businesses and it impacts the people that work there. And those are the main people we're trying to reach out to at this time. And as the situation progresses, we'll learn from it and build on it," said Lawrence.

And although it's tough now, he believes in his community.

"We'll fight through this the best way possible and I think we'll come out of it fine," said Lawrence.