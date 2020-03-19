Sioux City Transit encouraging essential travel only

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City Transit is encouraging residents and visitors to limit bus use to essential rides only, such as trips to the grocery store, work, or for medical needs.

Officials say to ensure social distancing, riders should limit interaction and not congregate in groups of more than ten people at the MLK Ground Transportation Center at 509 Nebraska St.

Officials say the building is open to passengers actively transferring between routes, hand sanitizer is available on every bus and buses are being sanitized regularly.

For more information on Sioux City Transit routes, click here.