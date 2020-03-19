Siouxland Recovery Fund activated to help groups aiding those impacted by COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A special fund has been activated for Siouxland groups helping those impacted by COVID-19.

The Siouxland Recovery Fund helps provide financial resources to meet short, intermediate and long-term needs for recovery in the area.

The fund will be used to support those organizations and non-profit agencies that are providing direct assistance or aid to individuals impacted by the virus.

United Way of Siouxland is the fiscal agent for the fund.

Donations can be made to the fund at any Security National or Wells Fargo Bank via drive-through or overnight deposit box. Donations can also be made online at www.siouxlandrecoveryfund.com.

Checks can be mailed or delivered to:

Siouxland Recovery Fund c/o United Way of Siouxland

701 Steuben Street

Sioux City, IA 51101

Applications will be received and processed on a rolling basis until further notice. Grants will be awarded based on financial resources. The grant application is available at www.siouxlandrecoveryfund.com.