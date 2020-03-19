South-central Nebraska reports first COVID-19 case

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- A health department in south-central Nebraska has reported that region's first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The news came as the last of the Americans who were exposed to the virus on Japanese cruise ship were released from quarantine in Omaha.

South Heartland District Health Department in Hastings said in a news release Wednesday night that a woman in her 40s from Adams County had tested positive for COVID-19.

Health officials say the woman had recently traveled to Europe. She is self-quarantined in her home.

Officials say they're working to identify the woman's close contacts, who will be notified and asked to self-isolate while local health officials monitor them for symptoms twice daily.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is now 27.

Click here for the latest news and information about the COVID-19 coronavirus.