South Dakota reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, state total now 14

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota health officials have confirmed three new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state. This brings South Dakota's total number of cases to 14.

Gov. Noem said during a news conference Thursday that the three new cases are all in Beadle County. Noem says health officials will be working to determine if any of them are community spread.

Health officials say none of the new cases have been hospitalized and are currently recovering at home. There was already a case in Beadle County bringing the number of cases to 4.

South Dakota was able to restart testing Thursday after receiving more supplies after the state ran out earlier this week. The state lab ran 94 tests Thursday on people deemed to be at high risk of COVID-19, only the three from Beadle County tested positive.

So far there have been 663 negative results in South Dakota.

