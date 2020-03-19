Taco John’s in Cherokee offering free meal to elderly customers

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Taco John's in Cherokee has announced it is offering a free meal to elderly community members to help them through the current situation created by the COVID-19 coronavirus.

To receive the meal, the restaurant asks customers to call (712) 225-0374 and let them know when they would like to pick up their meal.

The restaurant says it will be offering a free crispy or soft-shelled taco and a Potato Ole for any elderly citizen, no questions asked.

The Taco John's is located at 902 N 2nd Street in Cherokee, Iowa.