WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference to address COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference to address the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic as it continues to affect Iowa.

On Wednesday, nine more Iowans tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, bringing the total cases in Iowa to 38, according to a news release from Reynolds' office.

On Tuesday, the governor prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people, requiring the closure of many businesses and limiting restaurants to curbside or drive-thru services.

