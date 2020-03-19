Winter Weather Advisory for most of Siouxland into Thursday night

**Winter Weather Advisory for most of Siouxland until early Friday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Rain and thunderstorms have been widespread today and a few thunderstorms will still be possible into Thursday evening in southeastern Siouxland.

As colder moves in this evening, that rain turns to snow with a lot of us likely seeing 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

That snow, combined with gusty northerly winds, will cause reduced visibility for many of us and that’s the reason for a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Siouxland that will last into very early Friday morning.

The snow will be moving out pretty quickly during the overnight hours meaning we have a brighter Friday to look forward to.

Temperatures on Friday are going to be much colder though with highs in the mid to upper 20s for most of us and it will still be breezy.

Temperatures will be rebounding over the weekend with highs in the upper 30s Saturday and in the mid to upper 40s on Sunday under partly sunny skies both days.

Sunday night could give us a slight chance of a light rain and snow combination with Monday looking drier again with highs warmer in the low 50s.

Rain chances then move in beginning Monday night and slight chances will continue Tuesday and again on Thursday as well.

Mild temperatures will stick around with highs on Tuesday in the mid to upper 50s and we could be close to 60 on Wednesday.

Thursday will be a bit cooler with highs closer to 50.