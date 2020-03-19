Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Ida County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS

EVENING TO 1 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

